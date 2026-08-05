Browns Beat Writer Suggests Buying Stock in Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston stock left to buy, you should consider buying some." The Cleveland Browns' rookie wideout, who was taken with the 39th overall pick in April in the second round from the University of Washington, has really been impressive early in training camp. The 22-year-old and fellow first-round rookie receiver KC Concepcion have a real chance to unseat veteran Jerry Jeudy as the team's new No. 1 wideout in 2026. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Boston has been particularly good at jump balls and contested catches after he scored 20 total touchdowns in 25 games in his final two collegiate seasons with the Huskies. Target volume could be an issue for Boston in his first year in the NFL as he battles Jeudy, Concepcion, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for looks from either QB Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Boston has been compared to former Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and he could be a nice late-round sleeper to target in upcoming fantasy drafts for his big-play upside in an offense searching for answers under new head coach Todd Monken. RotoBaller has Boston ranked as its No. 61 fantasy WR in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson