Joe Ryan's Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Joe Ryan's (back, glute) next start is "in doubt" due to back and glute injuries. Manager Derek Shelton said that Ryan has already left the team to be evaluated by team physician Christopher Camp in Minneapolis. "He's frustrated and not able to replicate his delivery. The ability to repeat his delivery, I'm not going to say it's not physical. But we owe it to him and to us to find out what he's feeling and how he's going about it," Shelton said. Ryan allowed four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday's loss to the division-rival Kansas City Royals, and when asked if he's physically capable of doing what he wants with his delivery, Ryan said, "No, definitely not." It helps explain why he has a 9.39 ERA with 25 hits allowed in 15 1/3 frames in his last three outings. He also gave up a major-league record six home runs on July 20 against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians. Ryan was dominant for fantasy managers in the first half, posting a 2.85 ERA with 128 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings, but he has fallen apart in the second half and just isn't healthy right now. It sounds like an injured-list stint is coming.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes