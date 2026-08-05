Jake Bauers Missing Second Straight Game With Abdominal Issue
Jake Bauers (abdomen) is out of the team's starting lineup for the second straight day on Wednesday against the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates due to an abdominal injury, per MLB.com. Andrew Vaughn will make another start at first base and will hit sixth for the Brewers against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. Bauers should be considered day-to-day for now after taking part in some on-field workouts before Wednesday's game at American Family Field. He could be back for fantasy managers as soon as Thursday's series finale against the Pirates. The 30-year-old left-handed slugger is in the midst of a career breakout in 2026 in his seventh year in the big leagues (third with Milwaukee), slashing .270/.375/.503 with an .878 OPS, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 68 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across 102 games and 403 plate appearances. Most of Bauers' damage this year has come against right-handed pitchers, which is not a major surprise. He has hit just three of his 20 round-trippers on the year against lefties.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com