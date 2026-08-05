Michael Soroka Goes Four Innings in Rehab Start on Tuesday
Michael Soroka (lower body) made his first minor-league rehab start on Tuesday with Triple-A Reno and allowed an earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out one in four innings against Triple-A El Paso. The 29-year-old Canadian hurler will need one more rehab assignment, at the most, before the D-backs return him to their starting rotation for the stretch run. Fantasy managers who have been stashing Soroka (he's rostered in 66% of Yahoo leagues) are hoping that he can return to his pre-injury form from earlier this year. The former first-rounder by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 has had one of his best seasons in the big leagues in 2026 in his first year in the desert, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA (2.93 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 82 frames across his 15 starts with the Snakes. Fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues should consider stashing Soroka now.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com