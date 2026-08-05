Jordan Walker Remains Out With Knee Injury
Jordan Walker (knee) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's tilt in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, per MLB.com. Jose Fermin will man right field and bat cleanup for the Cards against Yankees right-hander Will Warren. Walker will sit out a second straight game after he was scratched from the starting nine on Tuesday with inflammation in his right knee. Hopefully, it's nothing that keeps the right-handed slugging All-Star out for too much longer. The 24-year-old former top outfield prospect took a while to deliver on his power/speed potential, but he has finally come through in 2026, slashing .285/.343/.491 with an .834 OPS, 22 home runs, 81 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored in 111 games and 432 plate appearances in a career year. Walker even won the Home Run Derby over Kyle Schwarber in his first All-Star experience. His underlying metrics support Walker's 2026 breakout as well, so if healthy, fantasy managers should expect more of the same the rest of the way.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com