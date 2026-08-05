Domantas Sabonis Ready to Recommit After Trade Talks Stall
Domantas Sabonis is ready to recommit to the team after months of trade talks failed to produce a deal, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. Sacramento nearly moved Sabonis to Toronto at the deadline and later explored a Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with Detroit, but nothing materialized. Sabonis has since met with general manager Scott Perry and shown a willingness to embrace a roster now featuring rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. The 30-year-old remains a high-end fantasy center when healthy, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season before left meniscus surgery. The knee recovery is the main concern, but if Sabonis enters camp healthy, his rebounding, assists, and efficiency should keep him in the early-round mix.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater