Jacob Cowing Dealing with Hip-Flexor Strain
Jacob Cowing (hip) did not practice on Wednesday due to a hip flexor strain. Cowing has missed time so far this offseason, dealing with a hamstring injury during OTAs and most of the 2025 season, and now a hip flexor strain that may cost him additional practice time. The 2024 fourth-round pick has caught just four passes for 80 yards in his NFL career, largely because of injury-related absences. With most players taking 1-3 weeks to recover from a hip flexor strain, Cowing will need to perform at a high level upon his return to make the 49ers' final roster.
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN