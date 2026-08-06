Jahmyr Gibbs Working with Trainer on Side Field
Jahmyr Gibbs took part in a walk-through and team stretch on Thursday morning before moving to a side field to work with a trainer. One week into Lions training camp, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to take part in practice as he awaits a long-term contract extension. High-profile running backs Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor both agreed to new extensions this week, so it's possible a new deal for Gibbs could be close, but until he puts ink to paper, it's unlikely he'll take part in any drills. After sharing a backfield with David Montgomery for his first three seasons, the veteran's trade to the Texans has presented Gibbs with the opportunity to handle close to a bell cow role, and he is RotoBaller's RB1 for 2026. With training camp approaching its halfway point, fantasy managers will want to see him on the field as soon as possible to avoid carrying any rust or added injury risk into the Lions' regular season opener on September 13.
Source: Dave Birkett
Source: Dave Birkett