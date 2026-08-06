Romeo Doubs Misses Walkthrough Practice
Romeo Doubs appeared slightly hobbled in recent days, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, and he was not present for the team's Wednesday walkthrough practice. After a slow start to camp, Doubs has begun to build momentum, seemingly gaining comfort in a Josh McDaniels offense that asks more of its wide receivers than any system he'd been a part of in Green Bay. Doubs is projected to serve as the team's second receiver opposite A.J. Brown, and while Reiss doesn't believe he is dealing with anything overly serious, his status will need to be monitored, as receiver represents the Patriots' deepest position group of camp and any prolonged absence could create pathways for others to climb the depth chart. Doubs is RotoBaller's WR52 and should provide steady production in a modified version of the role that saw Stefon Diggs accumulate 1,013 yards a season ago.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss