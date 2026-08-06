Carnell Tate Looking to Build Upon his First Standout Moment of Training Camp
Carnell Tate has had a relatively quiet start to his first training camp, but on Tuesday he provided a reminder of why he was the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a slow start to practice that included a drop and an apparent miscommunication with quarterback Cam Ward, he delivered the play of the summer on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ward over starting cornerback Alontae Taylor. The play was Tate's only catch of the session, as credited by Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt, and with the team now preparing for Friday's annual blue vs white scrimmage, the 21-year-old receiver will need to continue developing consistency. As the Titans' most explosive playmaker, Tate should command an early role and only see his value rise throughout the season, making him a player to target in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts as RotoBaller's WR30.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt