Rhamondre Stevenson Remains Very Involved on Passing Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be involved on passing downs in training camp, with quarterback Drake Maye checking it down to Stevenson during a two-minute drill on Thursday, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Meanwhile, second-year back TreVeyon Henderson continues to struggle in pass protection, much like he did as a rookie in 2025. The 28-year-old Stevenson has scored exactly seven rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons in New England and will enter his sixth year in the league in a timeshare once again with Henderson, who is the more explosive back of the two. Stevenson has had ball-security issues, but if healthy, he's not going away in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' scheme, which should give him value as at least an RB3/flex in fantasy leagues again in 2026. However, if the former fourth-rounder's ball-security issues persist, Stevenson could lose a bigger grasp of the backfield work to the younger and more explosive Henderson. Stevenson is shaping up as more of a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in his second year sharing the backfield with Henderson.
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan