Packers Encouraged by What They've Seen From MarShawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd because of his injury history, but LaFleur is encouraged by what a healthy Lloyd has shown so far in training camp. "He's flashed the ability. Certainly, he's an explosive dude who can make some big, explosive plays," LaFleur said. The Packers are gradually ramping up the 25-year-old former third-rounder from USC, who has played in just one game with Green Bay since being drafted in 2024. With Chris Brooks (undisclosed) starting training camp on the Non-Football Injury list and Emanuel Wilson out of town, Lloyd has a clear path to be the unquestioned RB2 behind starter Josh Jacobs in 2026 as long as he can finally stay healthy. There's plenty of upside still for Lloyd, who is quick and big, but his durability issues will likely put him off the fantasy radar in most 12-team leagues. If anything were to happen to Jacobs, Lloyd would become a must-roster RB in all leagues.
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood
Source: USA Today Sports - Ryan Wood