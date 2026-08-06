Josh Jacobs Dealing With Groin Injury
Josh Jacobs (groin) missed training camp practice on Thursday due to a groin injury, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. However, Jacobs' injury is not believed to be anything overly concerning, so the starting RB might end up missing just a few days as a precaution. The Packers have every reason to play it safe with the 28-year-old in camp, especially since their backfield is a little thinner this year with Emanuel Wilson now in Seattle. Chris Brooks (hamstring) is also out with an injury, leaving oft-injured back MarShawn Lloyd to get more reps. Assuming full health from Jacobs going into the start of the 2026 season, the three-time Pro Bowler should be viewed as an RB2 in fantasy instead of a surefire RB1 as he heads into his eighth campaign (third with Green Bay). His grinding running style isn't a great match for a player nearing the dreaded 30-year-mark for RBs, and he averaged only 4.0 yards per carry while battling through a knee injury late last year to finish with 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 234 carries in 15 regular-season starts. You can't argue with Jacobs' 28 rushing TDs the last two seasons, but he's also not as explosive as the top options at his position.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman