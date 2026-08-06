Parker Washington is "Feared Across the League"
Parker Washington is "feared across the league" and is an elite return man, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder from Penn State in 2023 isn't just feared on special teams as a returner, though, after breaking out with a 58-847-5 line on 95 targets in 16 regular-season games in 2025 in his third year in the NFL. Washington has been one of the most hyped receivers in the league this offseason, and it looks like his breakout last year was no fluke. Even in a crowded WR room in Duvall that includes Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, most pundits wouldn't be shocked if it was Washington who leads the team in receiving in 2026. He is ranked as the No. 32 fantasy WR at RotoBaller, but don't be surprised if you have to pay WR2 prices to land him in drafts this fall. Washington will have plenty of competition for targets, but it's hard to ignore the chemistry he's displayed with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which dates back to midseason last year.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley