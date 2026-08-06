Jaylen Waddle Walking With a Limp at Practice
Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) was seen walking with a limp during the team's training camp practice on Thursday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Waddle left Wednesday's practice early with muscle tightness, and he was spotted walking around on Thursday without a helmet, suggesting that he's not taking part in team drills because of his injury. It's worth watching for the speedy 27-year-old pass-catcher, but it will most likely end up being of no concern regarding his regular-season availability. Waddle, the former sixth overall pick in 2021 by the Miami Dolphins from the University of Alabama, opened his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. The Broncos gave up a first-rounder for him in the offseason and plan on making him the key focus of the passing game as they look to become more explosive through the air in head coach Sean Payton's offense. Courtland Sutton is still around, but all signs point to Waddle being quarterback Bo Nix's new No. 1 target as they move him all around the formation. Waddle's fantasy arrow is pointing back up in his new digs, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 23 WR going into his first year with the Broncos.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens