Kyler Murray Gains Ground in Vikings' QB Competition
Kyler Murray turned in one of his best practices of camp Wednesday as he tries to pull ahead of J.J. McCarthy in the starting competition. According to Sports Illustrated, Murray hit Justin Jefferson during one-on-one drills, found Jauan Jennings for a deep touchdown in seven-on-seven work, and connected with a wide-open Tai Felton on a scoring throw of roughly 60 yards during team drills. He later gave Jefferson a chance between two defenders in the two-minute period, and Jefferson came down with the ball for the simulated winning touchdown. Murray also flashed his speed on a scramble after using his legs sparingly earlier in camp. He appeared in only five games for Arizona last season, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 173 yards and a score on the ground. Minnesota has not named a starter, but this was the kind of practice Murray needed to strengthen his case.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated