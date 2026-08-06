Dylan Sampson's Handcuff Case Is Not That Simple
Dylan Sampson has a clear role behind Quinshon Judkins, but fantasy managers should not assume every Judkins touch would fall to him. Sampson was much better as a receiver than a runner during his rookie year, catching 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns while managing only 175 yards on 65 carries. Jerome Ford is gone, which leaves Sampson as the leading passing-down option in the backfield. That gives him some standalone value in deeper PPR leagues. The handcuff case is less straightforward. Judkins returned to full work during the offseason after recovering from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, and Cleveland still has 6-foot, 230-pound Raheim Sanders for heavier carries. The Browns also added fullback Michael Burton as Todd Monken installs more gap concepts and short-yardage looks. RotoBaller ranks Sampson RB53 in PPR and RB52 in half-PPR. He is worth a late pick in deeper formats, especially for managers looking for catches from the back end of the roster. Just do not draft him expecting a three-down role if Judkins misses time.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller