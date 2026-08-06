Courtland Sutton Given Some Time Off in Training Camp
Courtland Sutton was given his second consecutive day off from training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. With Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) also sitting out, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant got the bulk of the work with the starters. The Denver Post's Luca Evans reports that Sutton was seen working on a side field on Thursday. The 30-year-old veteran is not believed to be dealing with any sort of injury, so it's likely that head coach Sean Payton is using this time to give Sutton a little rest while evaluating the rest of the receiver group. In his eighth year in the league in 2025, Sutton caught 74 of his 124 targets for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games for the third 1,000-yard season of his career. The former second-rounder from SMU has 25 touchdown receptions in the last three seasons and has lots of chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, but his ceiling and floor will come down in 2026 after the addition of speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. Fantasy managers are now better off targeting Sutton as more of a WR3/4 flex than a legitimate No. 2. UPDATE: According to Evans, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Sutton is not injured.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold