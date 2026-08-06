Isaiah Davis to Miss a Few Weeks With Knee Injury
Isaiah Davis (knee) will miss a few weeks, head coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday, according to Antwan V. Staley. Glenn did not sound overly concerned, but the team has not provided a specific diagnosis. Davis was competing with Braelon Allen for the backup job behind Breece Hall after averaging 5.5 yards per carry and totaling 422 scrimmage yards on 64 touches last season. The timing will cost him a meaningful stretch of camp and gives Allen a chance to create separation in the RB2 battle. Davis will need to work his way back into the competition once he is cleared to return.
Source: Antwan V. Staley
Source: Antwan V. Staley