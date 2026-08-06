Greg Dulcich Returns in No-Contact Jersey
Greg Dulcich (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday in a red no-contact jersey, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II. Dulcich had been sidelined by an undisclosed injury, and head coach Jeff Hafley previously said the issue was not considered serious. The 26-year-old caught 26 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, finishing third on Miami in receiving yards. His return is a step forward, but the red jersey shows the Dolphins are still easing him back. Dulcich will need to resume full participation before Miami's tight-end pecking order becomes any clearer.
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II
Source: C. Isaiah Smalls II