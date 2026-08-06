Spencer Rattler Drawing Positive Buzz at Saints Camp
Spencer Rattler is reportedly putting together the best training camp of his three-year career. The former fifth-round pick has started 14 games over his first two seasons, including eight in 2025, when he completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,586 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. Rattler was eventually replaced by Tyler Shough, who enters 2026 as New Orleans' starter. That leaves Rattler competing with Zach Wilson for the backup job, but a strong summer could help him secure the No. 2 role and rebuild some value after an uneven start to his career. He remains a deep Superflex and dynasty option rather than someone to consider in standard redraft leagues.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch