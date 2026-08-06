Romeo Doubs Remains Absent From Patriots Practice
Romeo Doubs (undisclosed) remained absent from Thursday's practice, according to Taylor Kyles. Doubs also missed Wednesday's walkthrough, and the team has not given a reason for either absence. The 26-year-old joined New England after catching 55 passes for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns with Green Bay last season. His absence has opened first-team work for Efton Chism III, who filled in during Wednesday's session. With no injury or timetable reported, Doubs' status is worth tracking when the Patriots return to the field Friday.
Source: Taylor Kyles
Source: Taylor Kyles