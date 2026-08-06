Josh Downs Standing Out Ahead of Expanded Role
Josh Downs has been one of the stars of training camp as the team prepares to feature him more heavily in 2026, according to ESPN. Downs caught 58 passes for a career-low 566 yards and four touchdowns last season after averaging 103 targets and 787 receiving yards over his first two years. Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure has opened a much larger opportunity, and the Colts are also giving Downs more work outside after using him primarily in the slot throughout his career. Head coach Shane Steichen said Downs can now play both spots and expects his role to grow this season. Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce will still command plenty of attention, but Indianapolis appears determined to get Downs back to being a central part of the passing game. If the expanded usage carries into the regular season, he has a strong chance to climb back toward the 100-target range and regain consistent value in PPR leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN