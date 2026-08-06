Malik Nabers Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Malik Nabers (knee) took part in team drills at training camp for the first time this summer, given the "walkthrough" nature of the practice on Thursday, according to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated. "That depends. We'll see," head coach John Harbaugh said when asked when Nabers will be back. "But he's preparing himself to have a great season, so I'm excited about that." It wasn't a full-on practice, but it's still positive news for the 23-year-old first-rounder, who is rehabbing from ACL and meniscus tears that he suffered to his right knee in Week 4 of 2025. The former sixth overall pick from LSU proved in his rookie season that he has WR1 upside by catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. However, because the Giants should have a more run-based offense under Harbaugh and because we don't know for sure if Nabers will be a full-go for Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, Nabers is being treated as more of a risk/reward low-end WR2 in redraft fantasy leagues in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Patricia Traina
Source: Sports Illustrated - Patricia Traina