Caleb Douglas' Week 3 Status in Question, Severity of Ankle Injury Unclear
Sep 21, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that the severity of rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas' (ankle) injury is "too early to tell," per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. Douglas exited his team's Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury and was spotted after the game in a walking boot. The 23-year-old had a quiet game against San Francisco, recording two catches for 19 yards on three targets. However, Douglas was excellent in the first game of his NFL career in Week 1, recording five catches for 94 yards on seven targets against the Las Vegas Raiders. Early on in his rookie season, Douglas looks like he could be the Dolphins' WR1 when healthy. Depending on the severity of his injury, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Douglas for his season-long upside. If Douglas misses time, Miami wideouts Chris Bell, Malik Washington, and Ryan Miller could be in line for larger roles in the team's passing game.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
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Darius Slayton Signing with the Colts
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:29 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Darius Slayton is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. The 29-year-old spent his first seven NFL seasons with the New York Giants, but was released by New York following training camp. With his skill set as a downfield threat, Slayton profiles as the replacement for injured Colts wideout Alec Pierce (heel). Pierce suffered a heel injury in Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that is expected to keep him out for several weeks. Across 14 games (12 starts) with the Giants in 2025, Slayton recorded 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown on 63 targets. He has plenty of experience catching passes from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, as the two played together for six seasons with the Giants. In deeper leagues, Slayton could be worth a look on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Alec Pierce Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is set to miss "several weeks" after aggravating a heel injury in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Pierce had surgery on the affected heel over the offseason. However, Rapoport reports that Pierce will now attempt to rehab the injury rather than opt for a second procedure. Pierce recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets in Indianapolis' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and one catch for 11 yards against the Chiefs before being forced to leave the game. Pierce was expected to take on a starring role in the Colts' offense after the team handed him a four-year, $114 million contract in March. Without him, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren have a chance to dominate target share in Indianapolis. Veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and the recently signed Darius Slayton could see larger roles as well.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Malik Nabers Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:14 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) has returned to his team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nabers briefly left the game with a shoulder injury and was officially deemed questionable to return. However, fantasy managers can collectively breathe a sigh of relief now that the injury has proved to be relatively minor. Nabers is still working his way back to a full workload from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, so the shoulder injury could further impact his snap count in Week 2. Still, it's obviously a positive sign that the superstar wideout is back on the field.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Malik Nabers Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:07 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) is officially questionable to return in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to a shoulder injury, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Nabers grabbed at the shoulder immediately after attempting to make a contested catch and appeared to be in considerable pain on the sideline. The 23-year-old recorded one catch for one yard on two targets before exiting the game. If he is unable to return, Giants wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr. could all see an increase in targets and playing time.--Will Brady
Source: NorthJersey.com - Art Stapleton
Jaxson Dart Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 21, 2026, 8:37 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) exited Monday's contest with a knee injury and is deemed questionable to return. The team's starting quarterback sustained this injury on their opening drive. After taking a hit, Dart was seen lying on the field in pain before being able to walk to the sidelines on his own power. After spending some time in the blue medical tent, he eventually walked to the locker room. Before exiting, Dart went 3-for-5 with 20 passing yards. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced Dart under center and will remain the starter while Dart is sidelined.--Andy Smith
Source: Art Stapelton
Jordan Whittington Officially Out For Rams on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:55 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is officially inactive for the Monday night game in Week 2 against the visiting New York Giants, the team announced. In addition to Whittington, the Rams will be without All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua due to a groin injury, so their receiving corps will be thinned out beyond veteran Davante Adams. The 25-year-old Whittington was doubtful to play in Week 2 after missing practice all week with a quad injury that he picked up in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. It remains to be seen if Whittington will be able to play next Sunday night in Denver against the Broncos in Week 3. In the season opener, the former sixth-rounder in 2024 from Texas caught his only target for a pickup of eight yards. Despite L.A.'s explosive offense, Whittington is just a depth piece and is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Najee Harris Active for Monday Night Game Against Rams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris, who was a healthy scratch for the season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night, is officially active on Monday night to conclude Week 2 against the hosting Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The Giants said that Harris would have a role in their offense at the end of training camp, but then he was active in the season opener. The 28-year-old has plenty of experience in the NFL, though, and he opened his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was drafted in the first round. Harris has gotten a late start to 2026 after tearing his Achilles early in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he could quickly overtake Tyrone Tracy Jr. in a backfield that also has plenty of depth in Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary. He is worth watching in deeper fantasy formats, especially for managers who have Skattebo rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Puka Nacua Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is officially inactive for the Monday night contest in Week 2 against the visiting New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Rams offense will be without their top playmaker as they look to win their first game of the 2026 season on Monday night. Fantasy managers who rolled the dice and left Nacua in their lineups in Week 2 will now be forced to hit up the waiver wire to add a Rams or Giants receiver. The 25-year-old Nacua caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia before tweaking his groin in practice last week. The Rams have decided to err on the side of caution and sit the two-time Pro Bowler in Week 2, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to go in Week 3 for another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Denver Broncos. With Nacua out on Monday night, veteran Davante Adams should be peppered with targets, while the Rams could also lean heavily on their tight end group of Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. Receivers Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are probably the best bets for desperate fantasy managers hitting the waiver wire for a body.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tight End Zach Ertz Returning to the Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:43 PM ETThree-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday to return to the team that he played for from 2013 to 2021, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles lost starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) to an MCL sprain in their Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Ertz, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, will give the team some depth at the position going forward. The 35-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Washington Commanders, catching 116 of his 163 targets for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 30 starts. The 13-year veteran tore his ACL in Week 14 and was limited to 13 games a year ago. Depending on how quickly Ertz can get his legs back under him this week, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie Eli Stowers (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve, so in addition to Ertz, the Eagles only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position outside of Goedert.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Mike Evans Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) will "have to be managed this week," according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans had a solid debut for the Niners in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, catching six of his seven targets for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but he caught all three of his targets for 54 yards before departing on Sunday in the Week 2 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer was said to be fine by Shanahan after Sunday's game, but he is most likely going to have a cap on his practice reps for much, if not all, of the week as the team prepares to face the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out for around 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so the Niners really need Evans out there. He should be OK to play this weekend, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Charlie Kolar Will be Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:43 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) will be placed on Injured Reserve after he suffered a forearm injury on Sunday in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. The 27-year-old was spotted in the clubhouse wearing a sling on his left arm after Sunday's game, and he will now have to miss at least the next four games. Kolar drew some training camp buzz for his role in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme before not being targeted in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The former fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 from Iowa State caught all three of his targets for 21 yards on Sunday against the Raiders before getting injured. With fellow TE David Njoku (leg) also going on IR this week, Oronde Gadsden will now have an excellent opportunity as L.A.'s primary pass-catching tight end, and he should be a popular waiver-wire addition going into the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Taylor Bisciotti
David Njoku Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:36 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that tight end David Njoku (leg) will go on Injured Reserve with a fibula injury that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to Taylor Bisciotti of the NFL Network. The 30-year-old veteran was carted off the field on Sunday with what was initially being described as a knee injury. Later on, tight end Charlie Kolar left with a forearm injury, and he, too, will head to IR, leaving Oronde Gadsden as the Chargers' clear No. 1 tight end going forward. Njoku was a waiver-wire option following his performance in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, in which he caught all five of his targets for 58 yards. He caught one of his three targets for nine yards on Sunday before suffering his injury. At the very least, Njoku will have to miss the next four games, but it is unclear yet if his fibula injury is more serious than that. Fantasy managers looking for depth at TE should definitely set their sights on Gadsden going into Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Taylor Bisciotti
Jonathon Brooks Considered Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is now considered week-to-week while he gets second opinions on his groin injury, a source told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Brooks first injured his groin in training camp and then tweaked it again in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 23-year-old had four carries for 14 yards and caught one of his two targets for a 48-yard pickup in the Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and carried the ball five times for 16 yards with one catch for a loss of five yards in Week 2 before being pulled. The former second-rounder from Texas has already suffered two torn ACLs in his short time in the NFL, and he just has not been able to stay healthy. If he is forced to miss any time, starting in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, Chuba Hubbard will become a must-start in fantasy football. AJ Dillon would likely become the RB2 for Carolina behind Hubbard. Fantasy managers who took Brooks as a sleeper to eventually take over the Panthers' backfield in 2026 have to be disappointed with the start he has had through two games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Alec Pierce Aggravates Heel That he Had Surgery On
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:23 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) aggravated something in his heel that he had surgery on, and the Colts are still evaluating him after he left Sunday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, head coach Shane Steichen told Jake Arthur of Locked On Colts. The Colts are expected to have more information on Pierce's status later in the week. The 26-year-old hobbled off on Sunday night after catching his only target for an 11-yard gain, and he was unable to put any weight on his leg before being carted to the trainer's room in KC. We will have a better idea of Pierce's Week 3 status later in the week, but as of right now, fantasy managers should not be expecting him to be ready to suit up this Sunday at home against the division-rival Houston Texans. Josh Downs will be Indy's top option at wideout if Pierce misses any time, with veteran Keenan Allen becoming an interesting speculative pickup off the waiver wire this week, even though he could be facing a suspension from the NFL. Through the first two games of 2026, Pierce has caught five of his seven targets for 72 yards and zero touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Colts - Jake Arthur
Dallas Goedert to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It is a big blow for the Eagles' offense going forward, as the next two men up on their TE depth chart are Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins. Goedert's injury will most likely mean more targets all around for receivers DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon. The 31-year-old Goedert had a big game in the Week 1 season-opening victory over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching four of his five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns, but he was able to reel in just one pass for four yards on two targets on Sunday against the Titans before his knee injury knocked him out. Because of Goedert's big role in the Eagles' passing game when healthy, fantasy managers should find a way to keep him stashed while he rehabs his MCL sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Vikings Exploring Secondary Options at Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 4:59 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that the team will be "talking about options at running back" coming out of Week 2, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. With Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. recorded 23 carries for 105 yards in the team's Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears. Per Seifert, O'Connell said that Jones Sr. is "a guy that clearly we have a lot of confidence in." However, it appears that the team would prefer not to overload Jones Sr., who is in his age-32 season and will likely surpass 2,000 career touches in 2026. Sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne and veteran DeeJay Dallas were the primary backups to Jones Sr. against Chicago, but the two combined to record just four touches and 22 scrimmage yards. Seifert mentions veteran back Jerome Ford, who is currently on Minnesota's practice squad, as another potential option while Mason is sidelined. Fantasy managers may want to explore selling Jones Sr. at a relatively high point in his value ahead of what could be a reduced workload in future weeks.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Kevin Seifert
Michael Penix Jr. Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 4:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been named the team's starting quarterback for their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, per Tori McElhaney of atlantafalcons.com. Penix Jr. has missed the first two games of the 2026 season while working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 11. Across nine games before getting injured last year, the 26-year-old completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. Penix Jr.'s return should provide a massive upgrade in quarterback play for Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., both of whom have gotten off to slow starts to the year while catching passes from Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. Penix Jr.'s own production outlook is uncertain, as he's now suffered three major knee injuries and two major shoulder injuries since the start of his college career in 2018. Still, Penix Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver-wire target in two-quarterback formats now that he will be back on the field in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: atlantafalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Aaron Jones Sr. "Pretty Sore" After Week 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 4:45 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Aaron Jones Sr. was "pretty sore" after the team's Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Backup Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve for another three weeks, and rookie sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne "is not ready to carry the load," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. In addition to Jones and Claiborne, the Vikings have veteran DeeJay Dallas on their 53-man roster, and Jerome Ford is on their practice squad. "[Jones] is a guy that clearly we have a lot of confidence in," O'Connell said, "but we want to be smart about it as well." The 31-year-old Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Sunday's 9-3 victory over Chicago, but it sounds as though the Vikings would like to get some other backs involved to take some of the load off of Jones' shoulders going forward. Sunday's production from Jones with Mason on IR might be the ceiling of what fantasy managers can expect from him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 4:37 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Monday that he does not think that quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will practice this week, but he has not ruled him out yet for the Week 3 contest on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Johnson called the news that the team received on Williams' hamstring injury on Monday "somewhat encouraging." When the 24-year-old went down with a hamstring injury in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he looked to be in a significant amount of pain and was extremely dejected while being carted to the trainer's room. However, it looks like the former first overall pick from USC might have escaped with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which is the least severe. If Williams does not practice this week, he will not play in Week 3 against the Eagles, but he could make it back to start in Week 4 at home against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 4. If Williams is ruled out this week, backup Tyson Bagent would make the start for the Bears offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Emmett Johnson Will Continue to Get More Snaps in Kansas City
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 4:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie running back Emmett Johnson will continue to be more involved in the team's offense as the season progresses, per Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB. Johnson has been extremely efficient on a limited workload through the first two games of his NFL career, recording 103 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on RB1 Kenneth Walker so far, and Walker has recorded 369 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 56 touches. As long as Walker remains healthy, it may be difficult for Johnson to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, it appears as though the Chiefs are happy with Johnson's progress and could find ways to get him more involved going forward. Heading into Week 3, Johnson profiles as a high-upside handcuff running back option with some season-long standalone upside.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Radio 810 WHB - Soren Petro