Chimere Dike Starting to Stand Out At Training Camp
Chimere Dike, the second-year receiver has begun to stand out. Dike has shown solid zone reading and has been strong after the catch in both the return game and as a receiver. As a rookie, Dike hauled in 48 of 74 targets for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season. The team added two new receivers, first-round rookie Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, who operated mostly in the slot with the New York Giants, and should have veteran Calvin Ridley back as well. Despite Dike practicing well, his role in 2026 will mostly be as a backup slot receiver and a returner, where he shined in 2025. Dike should be undrafted in most fantasy leagues this season unless Robinson is injured.
Source: Easton Freeze - AZ Sports
Source: Easton Freeze - AZ Sports