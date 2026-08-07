Kedon Slovis Throws Touchdown In Hall of Fame Game
Kedon Slovis was effective in relief of starter Carson Beck in Thursday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers. Slovis went 9-for-10 for 106 passing yards and one touchdown after taking over in the third quarter of the preseason opener. Slovis' one-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Green just inside the two-minute warning gave the Cardinals a late lead that was ultimately nullified by the Panthers' ensuing touchdown drive to close the game. Slovis, an undrafted free agent in 2025, was on the Cardinals' practice squad last year and was on the active roster for two games. He is at the bottom of Arizona's depth chart and does not pose a real threat to those ahead of him. Slovis' next opportunity to showcase his talents will come on August 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com