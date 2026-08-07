Bryson Green Catches Late Touchdown In Preseason Loss
Bryson Green did not see much action in Thursday's preseason opener, but he did have an impact late in the game, however brief. Just inside the two-minute warning, Green caught a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis to give the Cardinals the lead in the back-and-forth affair against the Carolina Panthers. The glory of the go-ahead score was short-lived, as the Panthers put together a game-winning drive on their ensuing possession. Still, Green did himself a favor with his sure-handed play as he needs to demonstrate his value at every opportunity afforded to him. An undrafted free agent and member of Arizona's practice squad in 2025, Green is vying for a roster spot as much as he is jockeying for placement on the depth chart. His next opportunity to prove himself will come against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 13.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com