Stephen Curry Nears Extension Eligibility
Stephen Curry becomes eligible on Aug. 29 to sign a two-year, $136.7 million extension, and the sides have mutual interest in a deal, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Curry is entering the final season of his current contract, but trade noise has not gained much traction, with Siegel reporting that he is not expected to request a trade. The 38-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds across 43 games last season, while Golden State finished 37-45 and 10th in the West. The roster concerns are real, but Curry remains the offense's fantasy engine as long as his health holds.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel