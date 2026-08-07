DeVonta Smith Absent Again on Friday
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is missing another practice on Friday, as reported by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has been absent from practice since Tuesday, with the offense working through a pair of up-and-down practices without him before a closed walkthrough session on Thursday. With Sean Mannion serving as the team's fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, the Eagles are looking to establish some consistency following the departure of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. With Smith and 2026 first-round pick Makai Lemon both dealing with hamstring injuries in recent days, much of that responsibility has fallen to offseason addition Dontayvion Wicks, though Smith still profiles as a fantasy difference-maker who ranks as RotoBaller's WR12 in his first season in a primary role.
Source: Dave Zangaro
Source: Dave Zangaro