Malachi Fields Making a Claim for Giants' WR2 Role
Malik Nabers (knee), the New York Giants have one of the league's more wide-open competitions for meaningful receiver work, and The Athletic's Dan Duggan believes that rookie Malachi Fields has made an early claim to the No. 2 role. Duggan highlights Fields' size and physicality, which have allowed him to work through underneath traffic while still making downfield plays in contested catch situations. Duggan sees his 2026 role as that of a vertical field stretcher, and with the Giants expected to see an uptick in 12 personnel usage, the rookie could become a staple of two-receiver sets. Fields is RotoBaller's WR89, making him a potential bargain if he's able to earn regular usage in what could be an ascending offense.
Source: Dan Duggan
Source: Dan Duggan