Makai Lemon Misses Another Practice
Makai Lemon is absent from his third straight public practice as he deals with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Tuesday. With DeVonta Smith also missing time, the offense has reportedly faced some stumbles in recent practices. While Smith's role atop the depth chart is not in question, Lemon's absence has opened the door for offseason acquisition Dontayvion Wicks to stake a claim to the Eagles' WR2 spot, as seen by several reporters on the beat. Used primarily as a slot receiver on his way to earning the Biletnikoff Award at USC, Lemon should still see an important role in Philadelphia's offense as Wicks profiles more as a boundary replacement for A.J. Brown. Lemon is RotoBaller's WR46, and if he can return without missing extended time, an expectation to see the second most targets on the team is still not out of the question.
Source: Dave Zangaro
Source: Dave Zangaro