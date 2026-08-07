Cyrus Allen Returning to Practice
Cyrus Allen (shin) is in pads on Friday and expected to see his first full-contact work of training camp after exiting Saturday's practice on a cart and missing almost a week with a shin injury. At 5'11" and 180 pounds, Allen had earned praise as one of the Chiefs' early camp standouts after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, and he will look to keep that momentum going in a more physical setting. While he remains outside of RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026, he has become a popular dynasty pickup in recent weeks and could prove to be a valuable stash if he's able to carve out a role in an Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes offense looking to rebound from a pair of down seasons.
Source: Jesse Newell
Source: Jesse Newell