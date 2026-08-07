Colston Loveland Eyeing Second-Year Breakout
Colston Loveland is aiming for a massive second season in 2026. Loveland hauled in 58 of 82 targets for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, but he really hit his stride after Week 9. He had 41 receptions on 57 targets for 479 yards and four touchdowns in the nine regular-season games after he took over as Chicago's starting tight end. And in two playoff games, Loveland caught 12 of his 25 targets for another 193 receiving yards. Not only is he further cemented in Ben Johnson's offense, but he could also develop a better connection with Caleb Williams. With wide receiver D.J. Moore gone, that should open up more work for Loveland. A 25% target share could be in the making, as Johnson loves featuring tight ends in the passing game, as he did with Sam LaPorta in 2023 and 2024. While Loveland's price is high, going as the TE3 in RotoBaller's rankings, he could contend for the number one tight end in fantasy if Williams improves on last year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller