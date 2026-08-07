Chris Bell Could Play in Preseason
Chris Bell (knee) could play in the preseason. When asked about Bell's current status, Hafley said, "He's progressing nicely. He's accelerating, decelerating; he's able to cut. It would be a huge benefit if we can get him some work in the preseason." Bell is currently on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in November 2025. While it seemed likely the rookie receiver would miss time in the regular season, Hafley appeared optimistic that he's improving, and fantasy managers could take advantage of a great value if Bell is healthy enough to start the season.
Source: Dave Furones - Sun Sentinel
Source: Dave Furones - Sun Sentinel