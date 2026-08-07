Terry McLaurin Still a Good Value Despite WR Addition
Stefon Diggs on Thursday, finally cementing Diggs as their WR2 opposite Terry McLaurin. While Diggs should see substantial volume in 2026, McLaurin is still set up for a big year. After a wasted 2025 season, during which McLaurin dealt with a nagging groin/hip injury, he is looking to replicate his 2024 season, when he had just under 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The offensive coordinator change should also benefit McLaurin, as former OC Kliff Kingsbury used him as a primary X receiver. In 2025, he scored 96% of his fantasy points on the outside, the most of any receiver in the NFL. New coordinator David Blough publicly said he wants to get McLaurin "10 targets a game" in 2026 and should be used in motion and in different spots across the formation. McLaurin remains the WR1 on this offense. With both him and Daniels healthy, he is in position to finish among the top 10 wide receivers in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller