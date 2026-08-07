Dont'e Thornton Jr. Leaves Practice Early on Friday
Dont'e Thornton Jr. (undisclosed) was forced to leave training camp practice early on Friday with an undisclosed injury, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. It's unclear at this time if Thornton's injury will keep him out for an extended period of time this summer as he competes for the WR3 job with Jack Bech and Malik Benson behind Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker. After being selected in the fourth round (108th overall) last year from the University of Tennessee, Thornton caught just 10 of his 30 targets for 135 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games (eight starts) in a pretty dysfunctional offense. It remains to be seen if he'll be in line for a bigger offensive role in Year 2 under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but reports early in camp have suggested that Benson could be leading the competition for the WR3 role in Vegas. The Raiders are expected to rely more heavily on two-tight-end sets in 2026, so as things currently stand, Thornton is a receiver to avoid for fantasy managers in standard-sized 12-team leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren