Broncos Rookie RB Jonah Coleman Stands Out in Camp on Friday
Jonah Coleman "had the best run of any RB in pads so far this camp" on Friday, according to Cody Roark of Mile High Sports. Head coach Sean Payton has singled out the fourth-rounder from the University of Washington as being one of the team's pleasant surprises early in training camp, and the 22-year-old will have a role in Denver's backfield in his first year in the NFL. However, despite his impressive performance this summer, Roark believes that J.K. Dobbins and second-year back RJ Harvey will get the primary reps and touches in the Broncos' backfield in 2026, with Coleman playing more of the Tyler Badie role as the RB3. At 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Coleman will give the Broncos' RB room something they've been lacking: a physical and tough presence between the tackles. But his weekly volume, at least to begin his rookie season, probably will not be there. Payton appears to be leaning towards more of a backfield committee, but that could all change if the oft-injured Dobbins misses more time in 2026. At best, Coleman will be an RB to stash in redraft fantasy leagues as a handcuff for Dobbins.
Source: Mile High Sports - Cody Roark
Source: Mile High Sports - Cody Roark