Marvin Mims Jr. Leaves Friday's Practice With Apparent Injury
Marvin Mims Jr. (undisclosed) left Friday's training camp practice with an apparent injury after pulling up short on a deep-ball route, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The fourth-year pass-catcher was examined by trainers on the field before being taken to the trainer's room. Any injury that causes Mims to miss extended time would really hurt his chances of securing a key role in the Broncos' passing attack for the start of the 2026 regular season. The former second-rounder in 2023 from the University of Oklahoma had a career-best 39 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2024, but he regressed last year with a 37-322-1 line in 15 regular-season games, and his path to fantasy relevance took a hit in the offseason when the Broncos traded for speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle. Whenever Mims gets back on the field, he'll be competing with Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant for WR3 duties behind Waddle and veteran Courtland Sutton. At best, Mims is shaping up as a boom/bust deep threat bench stash in the deepest of fantasy football leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider