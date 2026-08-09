Tyler Herro Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Tyler Herro stated he carries a massive "chip on my shoulder" because outsiders doubt the roster, per Lily Zhao. The 26-year-old arrives in Wisconsin following a productive 2025-26 campaign where he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 33 appearances. With Giannis Antetokounmpo no longer in the picture, Herro is poised to operate as the primary perimeter creator and high-volume scoring option. Fantasy managers should expect his usage rate to spike significantly as he runs pick-and-rolls with Myles Turner, potentially pushing his assist numbers well above last season's mark while maintaining elite scoring output.
Source: Lily Zhao
Source: Lily Zhao