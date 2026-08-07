Hunter Greene To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Hunter Greene (right elbow) will undergo surgery after seeking a second opinion, according to Pat Brennan. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the procedure will involve the area around the ligament, though doctors will not know exactly what needs to be repaired until the operation begins. Greene already underwent surgery in March to remove bone chips and loose bodies from the same elbow before returning July 4. He made only five starts, going 2-2 with a 6.83 ERA, nine walks, and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings before returning to the injured list Aug. 5. Fantasy managers can move on in redraft leagues. His outlook for 2027 will depend heavily on what surgeons find and the type of procedure ultimately performed.
Source: Pat Brennan
Source: Pat Brennan