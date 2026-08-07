Franklin Arias Off to Productive Start to August at Triple-A
Franklin Arias is off to a scorching start since his call-up to Triple-A Worcester, hitting three homers with 12 RBI in his first 10 games at the highest level of the minors. He has started August hitting .444 with a homer and six RBI in just four games. The uber-talented 20-year-old is showing that he belongs at Triple-A but might have a bit of ways to go before a call-up to Boston. Between two levels of the minors, Arias is hitting .319 with 22 homers and 64 RBI to go with 56 runs and five steals. The right-handed hitter from Venezuela looks like a future major league star, but he might need a bit more time at Triple-A while Boston is in the thick of a playoff push. Arias, however, is a name to stash away in dynasty leagues as he looks like a future impact performer.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball