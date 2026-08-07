Arjun Nimmala Day-to-Day With Hand Laceration
Arjun Nimmala (hand), who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in the trade involving right-hander Jose Soriano, is day-to-day after leaving Double-A Rocket City's game on Thursday with a left-hand laceration, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Nimmala, who is considered the Angels' No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, doubled twice for the Trash Pandas before leaving the contest. The 20-year-old former 20th overall selection by Toronto in 2023 spent most of his time this year at Double-A New Hampshire, hitting .279/.355/.451 with an .806 OPS, four home runs, 11 RBI, 21 runs scored, and four stolen bases in only 33 games across 138 plate appearances. Nimmala came into Thursday's game, his second with Rocket City, hitting .261 (59-for-226) with eight homers, 34 RBI, 41 runs, and six stolen bases in 63 minor-league games with five different teams in 2026. The 6-foot, 190-pounder might only be average, at best, at defense at the 6 long-term, but he has intriguing power potential from the right side of the plate. Nimmala isn't expected to be a candidate for his MLB debut until 2028.
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger