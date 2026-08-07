Samy Natera Jr. Now Firmly in the Mix for Saves in Anaheim
Samy Natera Jr. is now firmly in the mix for saves in Anaheim after the Halos traded away relievers Kirby Yates and Ryan Zeferjahn at the deadline on Monday. Hard-throwing right-hander Ben Joyce will surely be involved as well, but Natera is worth consideration in deeper fantasy baseball leagues for managers who are desperate for saves. The Mexican hurler is currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available. In the team's 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday, Natera gave up a hit while walking none and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings for his second save of the season. The 26-year-old southpaw has looked good of late, giving up just one earned run with three walks and 23 strikeouts in his last 11 appearances out of the bullpen since he allowed a career-high four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning to the Boston Red Sox on the Fourth of July. Natera has a 2.16 ERA (1.90 FIP), 0.88 WHIP, and 38:10 K:BB in his first 25 relief innings at the big-league level.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com