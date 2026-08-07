George Klassen Recalled To Start Friday Against Marlins
George Klassen was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and will start against the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old gets another shot after a difficult two-start stint in April, when he allowed six earned runs and walked 10 batters in just 4 2/3 innings. Klassen has been much better since returning to Salt Lake, particularly in July. He posted a 2.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 38 strikeouts across 36 1/3 innings and was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month. The strikeouts led the PCL during that stretch. Klassen's first trip to the majors showed how quickly his control can unravel, but his recent run makes this return worth watching. He is a risky streamer for Friday and more of a deep-league option until he shows he can throw enough strikes against major-league hitters.
Source: Angels PR
Source: Angels PR