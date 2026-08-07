Adley Rutschman Hits in the Cages on Thursday
Adley Rutschman (wrist) hit in the indoor cage aggressively on Thursday after throwing to the bases on the field, according to MLB.com. Rutschman has been on the 10-day injured list since July 20 with inflammation in his left wrist. The 28-year-old switch-hitting backstop is making progress, although he will still likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before making his Red Sox debut, which probably won't come until around mid-August, barring a setback. The Red Sox sent a big package of prospects to the Baltimore Orioles for Rutschman at the trade deadline on Monday, giving them a major upgrade at catcher whenever he's fully recovered from his wrist injury. Rutschman has battled injuries since last year and is hitting .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored in 67 games across 284 plate appearances this year. The BoSox are hoping the three-time All-Star can return to his pre-injury form and help the team get into the postseason. He has just 17 homers in the last two seasons combined after hitting 52 long balls in his first three years in the league with the O's. UPDATE: Interim manager Chad Tracy said on Friday that Rutschman could start a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, per the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com