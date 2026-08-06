Karson Milbrandt Trending in the Wrong Direction, Falls From Stash Radar
Karson Milbrandt has fallen on hard times after a strong start to the season. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect began the year with a 1.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 23.6 percent K-BB% over his first 12 starts, which included three starts at Triple-A, but since then he owns an 11.95 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, and a shocking -2.8 percent K-BB% (he's walking more batters than he is striking out) over his last five starts. The right-hander was seemingly on the precipice of a major league debut in June, but after his latest outing in which he yielded seven earned runs on seven hits (three home runs), two walks, and one hit batsman, it looks like hopes of a 2026 debut are fading fast. If he can right the ship and string together a couple of good outings, starting with his next start this Saturday, perhaps a 2026 debut will be back in play, but it will likely be too late to help fantasy managers. The talented 22-year-old is worth monitoring, but for now, he's off the stash radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com