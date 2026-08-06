Michael Arroyo a Higher-End Stash Amid Triple-A Surge
Michael Arroyo continues to impress at Triple-A Tacoma, producing four multi-hit performances in his last six games for the Rainiers and drawing more walks and hit-by-pitches (five) than strikeouts (four) during that time. In all, the 5-foot-10 Colombian is hitting .337 with a .921 OPS through 22 games since his promotion to Triple-A. The Mariners' fourth-ranked prospect began the season at Double-A, and his ability to compete at the minors' highest level along with his positional versatility (2B, OF) could earn him a late-season debut in the majors, too. With solid contact and power along with an ability to steal bases, the 21-year-old has the makings of a potential multi-category contributor for fantasy, so the right-handed hitter should be considered a high-end stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com