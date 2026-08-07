Byron Buxton Progressing Slower Than Expected
Byron Buxton (right hip) is progressing slower than expected as he works back from another flare-up of his hip impingement, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Buxton is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend in Milwaukee, but he has yet to resume baseball activities after receiving an unspecified injection last week. The 32-year-old has increased his loading, isometric, and weight-training work and hopes to carry that progress onto the field over the next few days. This is Buxton's second IL stint because of the same hip issue. He is batting .263 with 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs, and seven steals in 82 games. Fantasy managers should keep him stashed, as there is still no firm timetable for his return.
Source: Minnesota Star Tribune
Source: Minnesota Star Tribune