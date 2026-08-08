Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) is back at first base and is batting third in the batting order for Saturday's contest on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB.com. Guerrero is back for the Jays after sitting out the last three games due to tightness in his hamstring, an injury that has cropped up several times this year. The 27-year-old six-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner has been one of the league's biggest fantasy baseball busts in 2026, as he enters Saturday's action with a .259/.338/.349 slash line, .687 OPS, only six home runs, 44 RBI, 56 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 108 games across 456 plate appearances. Vladdy hasn't spent time on the injured list, but one has to wonder how healthy he's been this year while seeing a massive drop-off in the power department. He hit under .200 with just one homer in 23 games in June, and he hasn't hit more than two homers in any month this season. Fantasy managers are just hoping Guerrero can come alive for the stretch run. He'll face Nola on Saturday, a pitcher he has a home run and two RBI against in eight career at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com